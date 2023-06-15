Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Entegris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $113.23, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $113.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324524 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $92 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Shaner William James sold 14,004 shares for $91.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,282,906 led to the insider holds 17,912 shares of the business.

O’Neill James Anthony sold 4,845 shares of ENTG for $439,538 on May 11. The SVP & CTO now owns 15,588 shares after completing the transaction at $90.72 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, GRAVES GREGORY B, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 8,073 shares for $82.19 each. As a result, the insider received 663,509 and left with 19,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENTG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.95B and an Enterprise Value of 22.11B. As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4355.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 872.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $114.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENTG traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of May 30, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 6.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 27.43% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $885.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $893M to a low estimate of $878.4M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $692.49M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $887.83M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $868.64M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.