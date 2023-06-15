Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.77, down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $27.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4114162 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Matus Kristi Ann sold 19,297 shares for $23.34 per share. The transaction valued at 450,372 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Eckert William James IV sold 8,100 shares of EQH for $205,584 on Mar 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 27,062 shares after completing the transaction at $25.38 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Raju Robin M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,096 shares for $23.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,836 and bolstered with 96,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.53B and an Enterprise Value of 12.04B. As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQH is 1.41, which has changed by 4.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQH traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 361.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQH as of May 30, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, EQH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $6.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.87 and $6.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.49B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $13.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.