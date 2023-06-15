Evercore Inc. (EVR) Stock Price Peaks at $127.62 During Trading

The closing price of Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) was $124.07 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $124.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682111 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when LaLonde Timothy Gilbert sold 2,500 shares for $108.88 per share. The transaction valued at 272,200 led to the insider holds 39,672 shares of the business.

BEATTIE RICHARD I sold 5,000 shares of EVR for $654,482 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 22,453 shares after completing the transaction at $130.90 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Klurfeld Jason, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 357 shares for $135.12 each. As a result, the insider received 48,238 and left with 32,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.76B. As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVR is 1.51, which has changed by 32.89% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $137.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.22.

Shares Statistics:

EVR traded an average of 421.05K shares per day over the past three months and 566.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of May 30, 2023 were 977.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.92, EVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $7.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.1. EPS for the following year is $12.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $13.45 and $11.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $594.8M to a low estimate of $506.7M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $637.4M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.65M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.