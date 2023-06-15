Examining American Well Corporation (AMWL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $2.33 down -6.80% from its previous closing price of $2.50. On the day, 856934 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Well Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Knight Kurt sold 25,864 shares for $2.42 per share. The transaction valued at 62,557 led to the insider holds 1,331,856 shares of the business.

Shepardson Robert sold 24,987 shares of AMWL for $56,346 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,066,238 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 18,106 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 40,829 and left with 1,357,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMWL now has a Market Capitalization of 654.42M and an Enterprise Value of 161.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1751.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMWL has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 279.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of May 30, 2023 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 8.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67.92M to a low estimate of $63.66M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.52M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.31M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.82M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.19M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.14M and the low estimate is $276.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.