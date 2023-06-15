Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Records 2.05 million Shares Traded, Reaches $111.69 High

After finishing at $110.96 in the prior trading day, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at $108.93, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045699 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Soliday Lance A sold 462 shares for $91.66 per share. The transaction valued at 42,347 led to the insider holds 9,517 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares of EXPE for $576,355 on Feb 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $106.99 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 605 shares for $116.71 each. As a result, the insider received 70,610 and left with 9,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 16.14B and an Enterprise Value of 16.74B. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXPE is 1.61, which has changed by 13.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $124.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of May 30, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 3.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.35, with high estimates of $6.18 and low estimates of $4.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.63 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.22. EPS for the following year is $11.63, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $8.29.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $3.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.18B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $13.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.