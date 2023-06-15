Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) expected to report EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $143.32 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $145.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180294 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $160.07 per share. The transaction valued at 800,350 led to the insider holds 15,144 shares of the business.

Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares of EXR for $107,738 on Mar 08. The EVP & COO now owns 6,405 shares after completing the transaction at $165.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $164.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,000 and left with 32,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.36B and an Enterprise Value of 26.87B. As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $216.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXR has traded an average of 1.38M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 134.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of May 30, 2023 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 12.31M, compared to 11.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXR is 6.48, from 6.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $444M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $462.5M to a low estimate of $408M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.04M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $452.01M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $468.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.