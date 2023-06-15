Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Records 0.57% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) was $24.50 for the day, up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $24.36. On the day, 1927865 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 100,000 shares for $23.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,304,910 led to the insider holds 610,385 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 167,587 shares of EXTR for $3,548,860 on Jun 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 710,385 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 5,883 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,544 and left with 877,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

EXTR traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of May 30, 2023 were 10.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.46M, compared to 8.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.