Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stocks Hit Low of $104.39 Before Closing at $105.16

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed the day trading at $105.16 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $106.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16286052 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares for $116.11 per share. The transaction valued at 290,288 led to the insider holds 29,272 shares of the business.

Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares of XOM for $288,750 on Feb 01. The Vice President now owns 31,772 shares after completing the transaction at $115.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Fox Leonard M., who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $104.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,256,194 and left with 188,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOM now has a Market Capitalization of 425.16B and an Enterprise Value of 433.96B. As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $119.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XOM traded about 16.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XOM traded about 13.66M shares per day. A total of 4.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.02B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of May 30, 2023 were 34.41M with a Short Ratio of 34.41M, compared to 40.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

XOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.64, up from 3.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $4.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.34 and $8.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.89. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 23 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $89.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.81B to a low estimate of $63.54B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $115.68B, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.36B, a decrease of -20.30% over than the figure of -$23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.38B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.68B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.34B and the low estimate is $265.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.