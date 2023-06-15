Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Records 0.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $95.79 High

After finishing at $94.76 in the prior trading day, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) closed at $94.31, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596194 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when WOOD DONALD C sold 1,891 shares for $112.21 per share. The transaction valued at 212,196 led to the insider holds 198,819 shares of the business.

WOOD DONALD C sold 10,000 shares of FRT for $1,112,352 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 200,710 shares after completing the transaction at $111.24 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Guglielmone Daniel, who serves as the EVP-CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $110.69 each. As a result, the insider received 276,732 and left with 50,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.69B and an Enterprise Value of 12.28B. As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRT is 1.23, which has changed by 0.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $115.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 527.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 576.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.31, compared to 4.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 91.65% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $276.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.44M to a low estimate of $269.74M. As of the current estimate, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $263.83M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $282.03M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.