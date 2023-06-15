Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $24.58

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed the day trading at $24.58 down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $24.72. On the day, 1483118 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares for $28.42 per share. The transaction valued at 56,840 led to the insider holds 25,051 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of FLO for $82,500 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 23,051 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McMullian Ryals, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 143,020 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,999,983 and left with 1,781,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.21B and an Enterprise Value of 6.54B. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLO is 0.41, which has changed by -0.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLO traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLO traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 213.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.49M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of May 30, 2023 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.78M, compared to 7.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

FLO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.