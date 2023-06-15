Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) closed at $36.33 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $36.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203743 shares were traded. FLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.81B. As of this moment, Flowserve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLS is 1.64, which has changed by 28.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has reached a high of $38.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLS traded on average about 895.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.24M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.53% stake in the company. Shares short for FLS as of May 30, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 3.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FLS is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 45.20% for FLS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $978.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $944M. As of the current estimate, Flowserve Corporation’s year-ago sales were $882.22M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $983.21M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.16M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.