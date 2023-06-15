Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $34.30 During Trading Session

After finishing at $34.95 in the prior trading day, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $34.30, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1401321 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 10.58B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.39, which has changed by 13.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of May 30, 2023 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.