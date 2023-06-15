Hess Corporation (HES) Records -1.85% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The price of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $134.03 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $136.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344688 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $184.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when HESS CORP sold 6,382,500 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 166,710,900 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hill Gregory P. sold 7,500 shares of HES for $993,000 on Mar 29. The COO and President, E&P now owns 116,346 shares after completing the transaction at $132.40 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Lynch Richard D., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 33,191 shares for $138.84 each. As a result, the insider received 4,608,207 and left with 23,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HES now has a Market Capitalization of 41.15B and an Enterprise Value of 48.27B. As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $160.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HES traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 305.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of May 30, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HES is 1.75, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.75 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $8.72, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.24 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.57B, down -18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.15B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.