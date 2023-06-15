High and low EPS estimates for DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s current quarter

The price of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) closed at $26.95 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $27.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1773676 shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares for $29.05 per share. The transaction valued at 968,282 led to the insider holds 157,128 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares of DXC for $148,750 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 47,092 shares after completing the transaction at $29.75 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.39 each. As a result, the insider received 293,850 and left with 52,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.68B and an Enterprise Value of 9.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $33.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXC traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 224.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.76M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 7.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Company’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.43B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.67B and the low estimate is $14.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.