High and low EPS estimates for The Lion Electric Company (LEV)’s current quarter

The price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at $2.13 in the last session, down -5.33% from day before closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528152 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 473.76M and an Enterprise Value of 635.41M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 304.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4950.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEV traded on average about 834.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 530.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of May 30, 2023 were 9.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.99M, compared to 11.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 111.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.