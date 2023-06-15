How is Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EVLO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $0.10 up 9.43% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357212 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0986 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bodmer Mark sold 22,571 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,201 led to the insider holds 262,557 shares of the business.

Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares of EVLO for $8,536 on May 08. The CSO, President of R&D now owns 285,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, McHale Duncan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 66,730 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,375 and left with 97,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.04M and an Enterprise Value of 34.27M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVLO is 1.24, which has changed by -94.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1518.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVLO has traded an average of 4.06M shares per day and 2.4M over the past ten days. A total of 110.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.17.