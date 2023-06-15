Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) Stocks Hit Low of $3.4400 Before Closing at $3.44

In the latest session, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $3.44 down -5.62% from its previous closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051559 shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Humacyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Ayabudge LLC sold 2,625,000 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,218,750 led to the insider holds 15,365,736 shares of the business.

Dougan Brady W sold 2,625,000 shares of HUMA for $7,218,750 on May 25. The Director now owns 15,365,736 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share. On May 25, another insider, Niklason Laura E, who serves as the President, CEO and Director of the company, sold 2,625,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 7,218,750 and left with 15,365,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 356.24M and an Enterprise Value of 275.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 271.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7471, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2587.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUMA has traded an average of 287.06K shares per day and 496.18k over the past ten days. A total of 103.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 5.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,650.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.