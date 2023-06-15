I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR).

As of close of business last night, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $19.56, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2312771 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,647 led to the insider holds 26,601 shares of the business.

Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 10,000 shares of HR for $192,700 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,201 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hull Robert E, who serves as the EVP – Investments of the company, sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 147,774 and left with 187,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.45B and an Enterprise Value of 13.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HR traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.31% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of May 30, 2023 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 12.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, HR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $330.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.6M to a low estimate of $327.9M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $141M, an estimated increase of 134.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.03M, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $134.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.64M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.