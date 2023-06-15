In spite of ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (NYSE:ZIP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) was $16.57 for the day, down -3.61% from the previous closing price of $17.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647579 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when SIEGEL IAN H. sold 15,626 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 261,537 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares of ZIP for $28,592 on May 19. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 80,656 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Bartolome Lora, who serves as the VP, Accounting & Controller of the company, sold 1,528 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider received 22,721 and left with 10,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.08.

Shares Statistics:

ZIP traded an average of 730.80K shares per day over the past three months and 610.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of May 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.2M to a low estimate of $167.29M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.94M, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $696.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861M and the low estimate is $706.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.