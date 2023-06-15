In the case of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), what’s next?

After finishing at $2.09 in the prior trading day, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $1.93, down -7.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3683072 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QBTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Brydon Victoria sold 15,000 shares for $2.39 per share. The transaction valued at 35,850 led to the insider holds 332,800 shares of the business.

WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of QBTS for $63,750 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 54,021 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 630 shares for $6.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,916 and bolstered with 7,939,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 245.44M and an Enterprise Value of 252.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4545.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.05M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 1.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3M, an increase of 94.80% over than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.5M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.