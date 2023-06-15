In the case of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU), what’s next?

After finishing at $20.52 in the prior trading day, MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) closed at $20.37, down -0.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234488 shares were traded. MDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 7.52B. As of this moment, MDU’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDU has reached a high of $22.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDU as of May 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 1.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MDU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.89 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 47.60% for MDU, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -48.60% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.21B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.