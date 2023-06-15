In What Direction Will Myriad Genetics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $22.83 in the last session, down -2.48% from day before closing price of $23.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540660 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 8,638 shares for $23.01 per share. The transaction valued at 198,760 led to the insider holds 40,493 shares of the business.

Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares of MYGN for $151,047 on Mar 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 240,506 shares after completing the transaction at $23.48 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $22.55 each. As a result, the insider received 338,253 and left with 337,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYGN traded on average about 568.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 519.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 3.68M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $187.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.94M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.3M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.39M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.4M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.3M and the low estimate is $784.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.