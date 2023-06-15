In What Direction Will Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed at $150.64 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $154.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620270 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 37.84B and an Enterprise Value of 39.98B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUE traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 253.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of May 30, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 7.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NUE is 2.04, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 6.95% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.06 and a low estimate of $5.15, while EPS last year was $9.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $6.71 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.87 and $9.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.6. EPS for the following year is $11.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.71 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.08B to a low estimate of $8.8B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.79B, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.35B, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.12B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.64B and the low estimate is $29.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.