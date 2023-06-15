Invest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.10 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2228743 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1026 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0970.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 8.07M and an Enterprise Value of 7.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYTA is 1.53, which has changed by -92.11% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1169, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2009.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYTA has traded an average of 3.75M shares per day and 5.27M over the past ten days. A total of 59.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 790.63k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.07M. As of the current estimate, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s year-ago sales were $970k, an estimated increase of 160.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5M, an increase of 36.30% less than the figure of $160.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.48M, up 82.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22M and the low estimate is $14.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.