Investing in Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) closed the day trading at $61.82 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $62.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635595 shares were traded. BKH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $68 from $81 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kinzley Richard sold 10,033 shares for $65.49 per share. The transaction valued at 657,061 led to the insider holds 36,576 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 8.56B. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKH is 0.59, which has changed by -9.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKH has reached a high of $79.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKH traded about 408.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKH traded about 425.83k shares per day. A total of 66.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKH as of May 30, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

BKH’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 62.70% for BKH, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $505.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $552.13M to a low estimate of $459.17M. As of the current estimate, Black Hills Corporation’s year-ago sales were $474.2M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.08M, an increase of 42.00% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.08M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.