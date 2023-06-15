Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed the day trading at $0.67 down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0372 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18055845 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7123 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6510.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 344.31M and an Enterprise Value of 746.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1507, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3955.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGC traded about 7.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGC traded about 11.22M shares per day. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.40M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of May 30, 2023 were 35.88M with a Short Ratio of 35.63M, compared to 39.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.24 and -$5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $72.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.37M to a low estimate of $64.58M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.12M, a decrease of -9.00% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.45M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423.09M and the low estimate is $285.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.