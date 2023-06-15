Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed at $38.06 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $39.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1723993 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when BRANDT ERIC sold 6,200 shares for $42.17 per share. The transaction valued at 261,454 led to the insider holds 44,902 shares of the business.

Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares of XRAY for $157,320 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 97,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.33 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,700 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.09B and an Enterprise Value of 10.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRAY is 0.94, which has changed by 9.56% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $43.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XRAY has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 214.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.83% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of May 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 7.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XRAY is 0.56, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $997.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $980.01M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $962.25M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $979.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.35M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.