Is this a Prime Time To acquire ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) stock

In the latest session, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) closed at $75.26 down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $77.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515008 shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when MONDANO DONALD O sold 2,500 shares for $85.50 per share. The transaction valued at 213,750 led to the insider holds 5,440 shares of the business.

PAYNE ULICE JR sold 780 shares of MAN for $69,490 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 9,720 shares after completing the transaction at $89.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.36B. As of this moment, ManpowerGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $92.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAN has traded an average of 366.30K shares per day and 291.48k over the past ten days. A total of 50.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.11M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MAN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAN is 2.94, from 2.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.78 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.41 and $6.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.78B. As of the current estimate, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.07B, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.83B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.2B and the low estimate is $18.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.