It’s a good day to be an Celestica Inc. (CLS) shareholder

The closing price of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) was $13.58 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $13.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685366 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.04B. As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLS is 2.09, which has changed by 41.75% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.46.

Shares Statistics:

CLS traded an average of 624.19K shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.67M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.