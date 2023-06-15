It’s an appealing income play to consider Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

As of close of business last night, Tapestry Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.66, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $43.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2482298 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.12B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPR is 1.49, which has changed by 43.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPR traded 3.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.48M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 10.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, TPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.