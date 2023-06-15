It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With APi Group Corporation (APG) stock

The price of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) closed at $25.42 in the last session, down -0.31% from day before closing price of $25.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888867 shares were traded. APG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $29 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when LILLIE JAMES E sold 19,414 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 454,676 led to the insider holds 4,390,965 shares of the business.

ASHKEN IAN G H sold 18,550 shares of APG for $434,441 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 4,939,333 shares after completing the transaction at $23.42 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, ASHKEN IAN G H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,213 shares for $23.32 each. As a result, the insider received 2,127,087 and left with 4,957,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.98B and an Enterprise Value of 9.23B. As of this moment, APi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APG has reached a high of $25.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APG traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 234.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, APi Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.44B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.