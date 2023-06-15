Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.94, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669253 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 8.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KW traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 713.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of May 30, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 4.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, KW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $129.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.28M to a low estimate of $129.28M. As of the current estimate, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.16M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $515.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540M, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $582.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.86M and the low estimate is $582.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.