KLA Corporation (KLAC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed at $480.54 in the last session, up 0.14% from day before closing price of $479.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913542 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $481.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $471.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lorig Brian sold 1,727 shares for $425.00 per share. The transaction valued at 733,975 led to the insider holds 23,231 shares of the business.

Khan Ahmad A. sold 1,915 shares of KLAC for $775,575 on May 16. The President, Semi Proc. Control now owns 55,172 shares after completing the transaction at $405.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, WALLACE RICHARD P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,582 shares for $384.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,759,571 and left with 136,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 65.93B and an Enterprise Value of 69.10B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $482.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 407.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 375.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLAC traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KLAC is 5.20, which was 4.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.72, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $4.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.44 and $20 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.48. EPS for the following year is $20.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $26.52 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated decrease of -15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, a decrease of -20.20% less than the figure of -$15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.71B and the low estimate is $7.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.