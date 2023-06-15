Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stock Price Peaks at $9.67 During Trading

The closing price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) was $9.03 for the day, down -4.75% from the previous closing price of $9.48. On the day, 631608 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,642 led to the insider holds 173,755 shares of the business.

EHRLICH JASON sold 2,282 shares of KOD for $16,020 on Jun 17. The insider now owns 56,920 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOD now has a Market Capitalization of 472.78M and an Enterprise Value of 138.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.02.

Shares Statistics:

KOD traded an average of 568.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.33M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$0.9 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.93 and -$5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.78, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$7.26.