Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) closed the day trading at $6.10 down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $6.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12663376 shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Peel Hunt on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Add rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 112,000 shares for $6.69 per share. The transaction valued at 749,280 led to the insider holds 99,532 shares of the business.

Franklin Roy A. sold 8,000 shares of KOS for $54,400 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 68,870 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Dearlove Sir Richard Billing, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,000 shares for $6.65 each. As a result, the insider received 977,771 and left with 133,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.90B. As of this moment, Kosmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KOS traded about 5.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KOS traded about 5.26M shares per day. A total of 458.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 443.37M. Insiders hold about 2.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of May 30, 2023 were 23.46M with a Short Ratio of 23.46M, compared to 20.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $295.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $319.36M to a low estimate of $280M. As of the current estimate, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $620.37M, an estimated decrease of -52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.99M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of -$52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $597M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $486.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, down -18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.