Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stocks Hit Low of $65.01 Before Closing at $65.26

In the latest session, Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed at $65.26 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $66.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501259 shares were traded. LNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Light & Wonder Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Odell Jamie bought 5,000 shares for $58.90 per share. The transaction valued at 294,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Odell Jamie bought 5,000 shares of LNW for $295,300 on May 29. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $59.06 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Fine Capital Partners, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 65,000 shares for $64.07 each. As a result, the insider received 4,164,258 and left with 9,079,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.95B and an Enterprise Value of 8.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNW is 1.79, which has changed by 39.56% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $68.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNW has traded an average of 450.38K shares per day and 655.23k over the past ten days. A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of May 30, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $34.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $673.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $687M to a low estimate of $660.3M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $693.2M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.