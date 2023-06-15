Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $62.95

As of close of business last night, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s stock clocked out at $62.95, down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $64.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713206 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 3,587 shares for $62.52 per share. The transaction valued at 224,259 led to the insider holds 27,470 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.54B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPX is 1.64, which has changed by 16.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $73.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPX traded 836.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.54M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, LPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $663.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $683.3M to a low estimate of $641.7M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated decrease of -41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $716.36M, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $670.89M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.