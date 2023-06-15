MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) was $62.00 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $62.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550965 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $65 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Dennehy Robert sold 3,250 shares for $59.90 per share. The transaction valued at 194,675 led to the insider holds 45,585 shares of the business.

Roth Ambra R. sold 830 shares of MTSI for $49,800 on May 18. The SVP, GC, HR & Secretary now owns 8,469 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Dennehy Robert, who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, sold 3,250 shares for $62.40 each. As a result, the insider received 202,800 and left with 49,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39B and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $76.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.53.

Shares Statistics:

MTSI traded an average of 474.95K shares per day over the past three months and 456.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.7M to a low estimate of $145.82M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.26M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.45M, a decrease of -16.70% less than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.17M, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $672.8M and the low estimate is $640M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.