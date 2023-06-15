Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at $20.09 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $20.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2735077 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $28.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGY has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MGY as of May 30, 2023 were 19.71M with a Short Ratio of 19.71M, compared to 17.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.36% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MGY is 0.46, from 0.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $319.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $363M to a low estimate of $289.25M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.93M, a decrease of -21.90% over than the figure of -$34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $407M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.