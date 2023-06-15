Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Stock Closes down -1.61% on Wednesday Trading

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) closed the day trading at $16.47 down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605428 shares were traded. MATV stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MATV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Keenan Jeffrey bought 4,902 shares for $19.83 per share. The transaction valued at 97,207 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Keenan Jeffrey bought 5,399 shares of MATV for $106,900 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 295,098 shares after completing the transaction at $19.80 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Keenan Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $20.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,900 and bolstered with 289,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MATV now has a Market Capitalization of 903.25M and an Enterprise Value of 2.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATV has reached a high of $28.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MATV traded about 376.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MATV traded about 412.58k shares per day. A total of 54.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MATV as of May 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

MATV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.63.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $667M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $679M to a low estimate of $655M. As of the current estimate, Mativ Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $426.4M, an estimated increase of 56.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $678.05M, a decrease of -5.50% less than the figure of $56.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $696.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.