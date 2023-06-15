Moelis & Company (MC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) was $46.29 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $45.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404124 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 23,323 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,055 led to the insider holds 99,860 shares of the business.

MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 54,009 shares of MC for $2,329,408 on Mar 01. The Co-President, MD now owns 123,183 shares after completing the transaction at $43.13 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, who serves as the Co-President, MD of the company, sold 52,209 shares for $43.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,256,473 and left with 177,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.70.

Shares Statistics:

MC traded an average of 622.18K shares per day over the past three months and 906.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, MC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 179.80% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

