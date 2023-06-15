NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) closed at $17.11 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639073 shares were traded. NS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 369.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,744,279 led to the insider holds 10,014,333 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 5.01B. As of this moment, NuStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NS has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NS traded on average about 279.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 286.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.33M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NS is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.45.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $384.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.67M to a low estimate of $381.04M. As of the current estimate, NuStar Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $430.16M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.71M, a decrease of -15.00% less than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.