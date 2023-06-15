Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $238.56 in the last session, up 2.11% from day before closing price of $233.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5653309 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PANW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on May 24, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $225 from $210 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Bawa Aparna sold 544 shares for $233.46 per share. The transaction valued at 127,000 led to the insider holds 3,965 shares of the business.

Arora Nikesh sold 530,169 shares of PANW for $116,329,034 on Jun 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,017,421 shares after completing the transaction at $219.42 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Arora Nikesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 19,669 shares for $225.21 each. As a result, the insider received 4,429,682 and left with 1,073,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 72.96B and an Enterprise Value of 72.95B. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 374.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 127.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PANW is 1.16, which has changed by 53.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $234.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PANW traded on average about 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 303.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of May 30, 2023 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 19.52M, compared to 18.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 35 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 39 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 34 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $8.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.