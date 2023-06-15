Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MD

After finishing at $14.24 in the prior trading day, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) closed at $13.85, down -2.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613439 shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when ORDAN MARK S sold 33,000 shares for $13.26 per share. The transaction valued at 437,580 led to the insider holds 147,923 shares of the business.

Weis Shirley A sold 1,007 shares of MD for $13,725 on May 19. The Director now owns 17,668 shares after completing the transaction at $13.63 per share. On May 18, another insider, Weis Shirley A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,993 shares for $13.55 each. As a result, the insider received 243,805 and left with 18,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.88B. As of this moment, Pediatrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $23.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 612.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 537.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.97M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.86% stake in the company. Shares short for MD as of May 30, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 4.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $495.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $499.5M to a low estimate of $489.33M. As of the current estimate, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.03M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.17M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.