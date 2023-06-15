PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.24 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) closed at $0.24, down -3.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798064 shares were traded. PTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2472 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2140.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79M and an Enterprise Value of -1.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -22.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6659.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.05M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of May 30, 2023 were 120.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 120.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.