Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.24 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.32 in the prior trading day, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.24, down -6.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985927 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 316.80M and an Enterprise Value of 234.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5809.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of May 30, 2023 were 10.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.76M, compared to 11.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91M, down -68.60% from the average estimate.