Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Records -0.63% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) was $11.07 for the day, down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953896 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 3,841 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 42,443 led to the insider holds 60,406 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of RC for $54,773 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 56,565 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mielle Dominique, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,124 and bolstered with 35,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B. As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

RC traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 7.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.64, RC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.5M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.84M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.31M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.35M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.4M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $686.6M and the low estimate is $295.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.