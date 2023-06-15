Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) closed at $17.35 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $17.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536375 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REZI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Beskid Tina M sold 13,543 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 233,617 led to the insider holds 41,259 shares of the business.

Geldmacher Jay L bought 7,500 shares of REZI for $131,475 on Mar 07. The President and CEO now owns 441,879 shares after completing the transaction at $17.53 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,458 shares for $18.78 each. As a result, the insider received 64,941 and left with 47,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REZI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.71B. As of this moment, Resideo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $23.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REZI traded on average about 678.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 567.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.37B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.