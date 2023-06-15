RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, RPC Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.48, down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $7.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223657 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RES traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.42M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of May 30, 2023 were 9.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 8.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, RES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $497.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.9M to a low estimate of $486M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.51M, an estimated increase of 32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.1M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.