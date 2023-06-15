Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.42 During Trading Session

After finishing at $8.47 in the prior trading day, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) closed at $8.42, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563375 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,074 led to the insider holds 15,079,538 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 283,291 shares of SRG for $3,550,486 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 15,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $12.30 each. As a result, the insider received 14,763 and left with 15,483,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRG now has a Market Capitalization of 472.96M and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -838.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 631.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 425.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of May 30, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.54M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.26% and a Short% of Float of 19.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.